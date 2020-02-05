Cloudy and Drizzle to Start the Day

Temperatures have dropped about 20 to 25 degrees from yesterday morning. The winter coats will be needed with the 30s across the Heartland starting off the day. Cloudy skies, mist and light fog will occur during the early hours of today. Scattered rain increases mid-morning and will continue through the afternoon. Northwestern counties , Reynolds & Madison especially, could see a wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet/snow flakes during the late morning hours through tonight. There could be minor ice accumulations, but with surface temps above freezing any accumulations would likely be on elevated surfaces with isolated slick spots on roads heading into tonight. High temps today will be in the low to upper 30s.