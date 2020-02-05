Cardiologist speaks about lifestyle changes from heart disease

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For Dr. Arthur Martin, he has one thing in mind when patients are diagnosed with some form of heart disease.
“I hope it’s not going to change their life in any way, I hope they can lead a normal life, that’s my goal,” Martin said.
Martin, a cardiologist with Hattiesburg Clinic, said chronic inflammation is a big part of the dietary changes patients may need to make.
“Chronic inflammation is a real phenomenon," Martin said. "Chronic inflammation causes vascular disease, it causes aches and pains, arthritis, depression, fatigue. The refined carbs and processed foods. Sugar, white flour, that’s our enemy, it’s always been our enemy.”
So, how do we cut out the foods that so many of us enjoy and Dr. Martin says are addictive?
“To me, to make a lifestyle change, it can’t be gradual, it has to be extreme,” Martin said.
Martin suggests making a deadline of one month without those foods he refers to as “the enemy.”
Then, he says you can add them back in over time, but in moderation.
And while diet is important, there are other changes that can help.
“Exercise helps everything, everybody should exercise no matter what limitation you have," Martin said. “You exercise according to that limitation."
Doing something is better than doing nothing.
