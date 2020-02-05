Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson announces run for re-election

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County sheriff says she wants to stay in office.
Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson officially announced her campaign at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5.
She officially became the sheriff of Cape Girardeau County in December 2018. She served as interim sheriff after her predecessor, John Jordan, resigned to become a U.S. Marshal.
Dickerson will run against Missouri’s former public safety director, Drew Juden, in the Republican primary.
The Cape Girardeau County native announced he’d seek the sheriff’s office in December.
