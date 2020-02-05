Better Business Bureau: Avoid online dating scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking for love online? If so, good luck, and make sure you’re careful.
As we get closer to Valentine’s Day, activity increases on those online dating sites. There are all kinds of services out there. If you’re looking for love online, there are some things you should know.
“If you’re looking to sign up for one of those online dating services then compare the numbers out there," said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau. "See what the contracts say. What is the cost? Is there a money-back guarantee policy.”
Once you do get a date lined up to remember you probably don’t know much about this person. Be sure someone you know is aware of where you’re going and who you’re meeting just in case something goes wrong. Also watch out for scammers trying to take your money, instead of taking you out on a date.
“Be on the lookout for someone who wants to meet you but they can’t because they can’t get to the US. They need money to buy a plane ticket or money for their business. We’ve heard all this from consumers in Alabama.”
The Better Business Bureau says anytime a “potential match” keeps making excuses on why they can’t meet, but always needs financial help, it’s a big red flag, and probably someone you should avoid.
You can look up specific sites for reviews on the Better Business Bureau website.
