2 arrested after fight in street in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, Feb. 4 the Mayfield Police Department Officers responded to the 700 Block of North 13th Street to a report of a fight.
Callers have stated that a man and woman were yelling and screaming in the street.
Upon their arrival, officers made contact with Shauntres Tyler, age 20 of Mayfield, and Hannah Terry, age 26 of Mayfield.
Tyler was placed under arrest, and transported to Graves County Jail. Tyler was charged with violation of conditions of release from a prior assault charge that involved Terry, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8oz) first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mayfield officers said both refused to cooperate with police about what had taken place, and why they were causing a disturbance.
Upon investigation and witnesses interviews, it was determined that a physical altercation took place over marijuana and a Cell phone.
Officers found a small bucket of marijuana in the street, and items that are consistent with trafficking drugs. Police also found Tyler had marijuana on his person.
Terry was placed under arrest and transported to Graves County Jail. Terry was charged with trafficking in marijuana (less than 8oz) first offense.
