What you need to know Feb. 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Today starts warm and raining.
Lisa Michaels says light, moderate and even heavy rain at times will continue to fall during the day.
Isolated thunder can’t be ruled out. High temps will occur in the early morning in the 50s, but they will be dropping through the day as a cold front approaches.
This will make the temps in the 40s by the afternoon.
Leftover precipitation could transition into some sleet and freezing rain late tonight into early Wednesday for areas near Farmington and Mt. Vernon.
Little to no impacts are expected due to warm ground temps. Rain continues to fall Wednesday.
Wednesday night, our northern counties again may see sleet and snow through early Thursday morning. Little impact is expected as well.
- A wounded Heartland dog continues his road to recovery at his new home.
- The Cape Girardeau Mo. City Council explored the idea of creating a task force to curb violence in the city.
- A 2.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Heartland overnight on Thursday, Jan. 3.
- University Mall announced VIP Cinemas will open in the former AMC Theater.
Video of Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting during the national anthem at the Super Bowl surfaced online.
Except for several wall studs where Bible scriptures are written, a fire completely destroyed a home.
