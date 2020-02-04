Wet Tuesday Morning

A warm and rainy start to Tuesday. Light, moderate, and even heavy rain at times will continue to fall during the day. Isolated thunder can’t be ruled out. High temps will occur in the early morning in the mid to upper 50s, but they will be dropping through the day as a cold front approaches. This will make the temps in the 40s by the afternoon.
Leftover precipitation could transition into some sleet and freezing rain late tonight into early Wednesday for areas near Farmington and Mt. Vernon. Little to no impacts expected due to warm ground temps. Rain continues to fall Wednesday. Wednesday night, our northern counties again may see sleet and snow through early Thursday morning. Little impacts expected as well.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.