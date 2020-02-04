U.S. 60 down to 1 lane at 3 mile marker in Crittenden Co. due to fire

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60 is down to one lane at the 3 mile marker due to a fire.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire is along U.S. 60 between Marion and Salem near the Levias Road intersection in the Midway community.
At this time, KYTC said traffic is down to one lane with alternating flow controlled by flaggers to allow firefighters access to the site with appropriate equipment.
The estimated duration is two hours.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as traffic delays are likely.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.