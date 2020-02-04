Suspect accused of holding another suspect a gunpoint, both men arrested

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - An unusual call to police in Miner, Missouri leads to the arrests of two men on Sunday, Feb. 2.
According to the Miner Police Department, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle being followed by another vehicle.
When officers arrived they found the vehicles and said one of the men was holding the other at gunpoint.
Officers arrested both men.
Joseph Bidwell was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended. His bond was set at $5,000.
Scott Koch was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $40,000.
