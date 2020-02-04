St. Louis looks for home win vs Duquesne

STEPPING UP: Saint Louis' Jordan Goodwin has averaged 14.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Hasahn French has put up 12.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. For the Dukes, Marcus Weathers has averaged 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while Michael Hughes has put up 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 27.5 percent of the 51 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 13 over his last five games. He's also converted 52.5 percent of his free throws this season.