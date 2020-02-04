222 pounds of marijuana, 3 guns found during traffic stops in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - More than 200 pounds of marijuana and three guns were found during Missouri traffic stops in the last week.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said they stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 for failure to use a turn signal.
They said K-9 officer Rony sniffed out three stolen guns and 115 pounds of marijuana.
In another traffic stop on Monday, Feb. 3, officials stopped a vehicle for speeding and following too close on the same interstate.
K-9 Rony found another 107 pounds of marijuana in this incident.
The two stops happened over the course of four days, officials said.
