1 person injured in crash on I-69 off-ramp at Hwy. 121

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a crash at the Interstate 69 off-ramp at Highway 121 North.
Police say a silver GMC Sierra was going southbound on I-69 and got off on the Highway 121 North exit ramp. They said the truck was at the intersection of Highway 121 North when it was rear-ended by a red and silver Chevy S10, pushing the truck out onto Highway 121 North.
The woman driving the Chevy S10 was taken to an area hospital. Police said the driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.