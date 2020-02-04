Missouri Senate pitches yet another redistricting plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Republican-led state Senate is pressing forward with a plan to revamp key parts of a ballot initiative on redistricting that was approved by voters just two years ago.
The GOP plan unveiled Tuesday would lower “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” to the least important factors among criteria used to draw state House and Senate districts. If approved by lawmakers, the measure would go before voters this year.
Republicans have raised concerns that the 2018 plan could lead to snaking districts that span both urban and rural areas in an effort to increase party competitiveness.
