Missouri conservation officials search for person who shot, killed bald eagle

MISSOURI (KFVS) - An bald eagle was shot and killed in northeast Missouri and officials are asking for help finding the person responsible.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the bald eagle was killed just south of Adair along Oak Grove Way.
Officials posted X-rays showing bullet fragments in the bird.
Conservation officials asked anyone with information to contact Adair County Conservation Agent Kevin Powell (660) 216-1389.
They also ask anyone who witnesses or suspects a wildlife violation to report it to a conservation agent or call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111
