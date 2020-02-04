Missing Wayne Co., Mo. man believed to have early stages of dementia

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man missing since January is believed to have early stages of dementia.
Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch said Otto Starkey was reported missing by family members on January 31. He was last seen on Jan. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at his home north of Greenville.
Starkey was wearing camouflage pants and an unknown color of shirt with a yellow reflective vest. The 56 year old is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and 150 pounds.
According to Sheriff Finch, the family said he has early stages of dementia.
Officers searched the area of Starkey’s home and did not find any sign of him. He is in NCIC as a missing person. Sheriff Finch said no foul play is suspected at this time.
If you see Starkey, please call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 573-224-3219.
