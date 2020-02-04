‘Makers Madness’ contest for ‘coolest’ thing made in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Who makes the ‘coolest’ product in Illinois? The Illinois Manufactures’ Association (IMA) wants to know.
To determine what product manufactured in the Land of Lincoln deserves the ‘coolest’ title, the IMA will hold a “Makers Madness” contest, which will be in a bracket-style tournament.
From Tuesday, Feb. 4 through Monday, Feb. 24, nominations will be accepted here.
The competition is designed to highlight the many different products made in Illinois, ranging from food products to the aerospace industry.
“This contest is designed to not only showcase the many amazing things made in Illinois but to also highlight the great careers available in manufacturing, ranging from product designers and robotics specialists to cyber security experts and human resources professionals,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.
Participants will have four rounds of voting to choose their favorite Illinois made product.
Voting on nominations to determine the top 16 products will begin on Feb. 26 and end on March 8.
Top 8 contest voting begins on March 10 through March 15.
Voting on the second round of contestants to determine the Top 4 will be from March 17 through March 22.
The final round of voting on the top Illinois made product will be from March 24 through March 29.
On April 1, there will be a ceremony at the Governor’s mansion to name the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois contest.
Statewide, manufacturing generates more than $304 billion in economic output, contributing 12 percent to the state’s Gross Domestic Product.
According to IMA, manufacturing generates the the largest share of the state’s Gross Domestic Product out of any industry in Illinois.
