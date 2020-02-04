2.7M earthquake rattles Heartland overnight

DYERSBURG, Tn. (KFVS) - A 2.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Heartland overnight on Thursday, Jan. 3.
According to the USGS, the quake was centered about five miles north northwest of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and just south of the Obion River.
The earthquake struck about 11:35 p.m.
The USGS received about 49 reports from people who say they felt the quake.
Reports show the intensity was ranked mainly weak to light and could be felt mainly around the Dyersburg area.
The USGS asks people to let the agency know if they felt the quake. CLICK HERE to file a report.
