Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Truck crash causes hazmat spill, 15 homes evacuated
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Police say a semi-truck crashed and began leaking a flammable liquid, leading emergency crews to evacuate about 15 homes in southern Kentucky. Police said the truck overturned and was partially hanging off a bridge over CSX railroad tracks in a rural area of Williamsburg. The road and the train tracks were both closed to traffic on Monday morning. Sgt. Jason Morris said it wasn't clear how much of the flammable liquid had leaked, but no injuries had been reported. The area was expected to remain closed for several hours as crews work to recover the truck and a hazmat team works to clean up the scene.
Town, park to commemorate Lincoln's birthday
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The town where President Abraham Lincoln was born will host activities this month to commemorate his 211th birthday. Officials say ceremonies will be held on Feb. 12 in downtown Hodgenville, Kentucky, and at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park. Local officials plan to attend the first ceremony, which will include a flag raising and wreath laying. The event at the national park will include a procession from the visitor center to the Memorial Building and a wreath laying. Afterward, a luncheon will feature Centre College President John Roush, who will speak about Lincoln's leadership style and legacy.
Kentucky: Worker killed at Amazon hub construction site
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a worker was killed at an Amazon delivery hub under construction at an airport in northern Kentucky. WXIX-TV reports the workplace accident occurred Saturday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport says the Boone County coroner's office confirmed the fatality. Details about the accident are unavailable and it remains under investigation. The construction worker's name wasn't immediately released pending notification of relatives. Ground was broken on the $1.5 billion Prime Air hub last May.
Scientists report trove of shark fossils in Mammoth Cave
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (AP) — Paleontologists working at Mammoth Cave National Park say they have discovered shark fossils that include part of a shark head and dorsal fins. The Courier-Journal reports fossils of shark teeth are common, but fossilized skeletons are uncommon because cartilage does not typically survive. Paleontologist John-Paul Hodnett visited the cave in November and says “my mind was blown.” The find includes a lower jaw, skull cartilage and several teeth from a shark that lived around 330 million years ago. There are also teeth and dorsal fins from other species. Hodnett says their exploration of the fossils has “just scratched the surface.”
Owensboro official trying to get Real ID office for city
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly tells the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer that he is trying to get a Real ID office for Owensboro. Real ID is a federally mandated form of identification that meets new security standards for state driver’s licenses and identification cards. Beginning Oct. 1, Real ID or certain alternatives will be necessary to board airplanes or visit certain federal facilities. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has named 12 regional Real ID offices. None are in Owensboro. Mattingly says it is important that the commonwealth's fourth largest city have an office. He says it not having one will negatively impact both residents and the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
Planned Parenthood to resume abortions at Kentucky clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood clinic in Louisville is resuming abortions later this year after the procedure was halted in 2016. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky announced Friday that its Louisville center received a provisional license from Kentucky officials, making it the second abortion provider in Kentucky. The group says the license allows for a full range of reproductive care, including abortions, beginning in March. Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a staunchly anti-abortion Republican, had ordered abortions halted at the downtown Louisville facility in 2016. The two sides had battled in court, but Bevin lost a bid for re-election last year.