Improvement plans announced for U.S. 68/KY 139 intersection at Cadiz Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Improvement plans announced for the U.S. 68/ KY 139 intersection at Cadiz Ky.
On Feb. 3, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced plans for safety improvements at the U.S. 68/KY 139 intersection in Trigg County.
At the Trigg County Fiscal Court, KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat shared plans for the construction of an R-Cut intersection at the site, sometimes referred to as a J-Turn.
“The existing intersection is fairly new and has good visibility of oncoming traffic. However, we’ve had several crashes where vehicles traveling KY 139/South Road have pulled in front of oncoming traffic on this 4-lane section of U.S. 68. Due to the severity of those crashes, we have initiated design plans to convert this intersection to an R-Cut crossing,” Poat said.
Engineers explored several safety improvement options for the intersection, the R-cut design was determined to be the most-effective way to limit crashes.
The R-Cut design is similar to crossings being planned at intersections along U.S. 45 in southern McCracken County and northern Graves County. An R-Cut requires through traffic on side roads to make a right turn, then use a median turn lane to make what is essentially a controlled U-turn before turning right to travel through the intersection. Studies of existing R-Cut installations show crash reductions of up to 54 percent.
Poat noted the R-Cut intersections have almost no impact on through-traffic volume.
Approximately 6,200 vehicles travel through the U.S. 68/KY 139 intersection in an average day.
Poat said while some additional design work will be required, he anticipates negotiating the addition of the R-Cut to the ongoing design-build construction project along U.S. 68 between Cadiz and Canton. Work is expected to begin sometime this summer and would likely be completed within two to three months.
A website has been set up on how a R-Cut works.
