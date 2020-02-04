Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — It took the Chiefs five full decades to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City. They don't intend to wait that long again. With confetti still swirling and their thrilling Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers mere minutes old, most of the Chiefs were already talking about next season. They got a taste of reaching the AFC title game last season and it drove them to make it back this season. And now that they've had a taste of winning the championship, the organization's mindset is quite simple: Why stop at just one?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to Kansas City as fans celebrate their Super Bowl victory . The Chiefs landed Wednesday afternoon at Kansas City International Airport and drove in a bus caravan back to Arrowhead Stadium. Coach Andy Reid led the team off the plane, carrying the Super Bowl trophy. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not with the Chiefs because he flew Disney World in Orlando to lead fans in a Super Bowl celebration parade as part of his duties as MVP. The party will continue Wednesday, with a parade through downtown Kansas City and a rally at Union Station.
MIAMI (AP) — The NFL's centennial season concluded with a championship a half-century in the making. Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have ended that 50-year drought and own their second NFL championship, the focus will turn mostly elsewhere in what could be a very busy offseason. The NFL really never goes away. So even as their fans will chant and do the Tomahawk Chop when the Chiefs have their celebratory parade questions will arise on all fronts.
UNDATED (AP) — The Super Bowl might have gone San Francisco's way if only 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had followed Bill Belichick's lead and copied Vic Fangio's blueprints. The Patriots throttled the high-scoring Rams last year when Belichick copied the game plan Fangio had used as Chicago's defensive coordinator in a December victory over the Rams. The Chiefs swept Fangio's Denver Broncos this season but Fangio had the right idea when he took a point off the board and went for two after a Kansas City penalty. That decision backfired but it showed how you have to be aggressive when facing Patrick Mahomes.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.Commissioner Greg Sankey announced McDaid's appointment to replace Steve Shaw. McDaid has been a college football official for 24 years and joined the SEC as a referee in 2015. He previously worked for two years as a referee in the American Athletic Conference and held that job in the Big East Conference from 2006-2012. Shaw had led SEC officials since 2011 but was recently named national coordinator for college football by the board of managers at College Football Officiating, LLC.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and No. 3 Kansas beat Texas 69-58. Devon Dotson added 16 points and Marcus Garrett scored 11 for the Jayhawks, who have won seven straight, including four since an ugly brawl in the closing seconds of a win over rival Kansas State. Matt Coleman III scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns, who stayed within a possession of the lead for most of the game.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 1 Baylor extended its school-record winning streak to 19 games, beating Kansas State 73-67. MaCio Teague added 15 points and Davion Mitchell scored 13 for the Bears, who are 9-0 in Big 12 play. That's the best start in league play by any Big 12 team since 2011. Xavier Sneed tied a career high with 23 points, Cartier Diarra scored 11 and Makol Mawien had 10 for the Wildcats, who lost to Baylor for the first time since 2017.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Business was brisk at sports books around the country on Super Bowl Sunday. Bettors risked money on everything from the coin toss at the start of the game to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach. In New Jersey, $54.2 million was wagered, surpassing the $34.8 million bet last year. Nevada, the country's largest sports betting market, planned to release figures Tuesday, but two sports books reported multimillion-dollar wins. Mississippi saw $6.7 million in bets, Rhode Island $5.5 million, New Hampshire $2.3 million, Delaware $2.1 million and Oregon $2 million.