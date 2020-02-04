Heartland road closures due to flooding

(KFVS) - Several Heartland roads are closed due to significant rainfall.
Rainfall is not expected to be heavy this week, but it is expected to be steady Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Never drive cars, trucks, or sport utility vehicles through flooded areas. If you come across a flooded roadway, do not drive through the water, turn around.
Transportation officials, also, urge you to report flooded roadways that are not marked by signage.
Just north of the Heartland, snowy and wintry conditions could make for slick travel.
Here is a list of links to travel condition maps for Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky:
- MoDOT - Click here for travel map
- IDOT - Click here for travel map
- KYTC - Click here for travel map
The following are flooded roadways in the Heartland:
New Madrid County
- Route P eastbound and westbound from Route BB to CR 727 is closed due to flooding from the rising Mississippi River.
- Route AB northbound and southbound from WW to Donaldson Point CA is closed due to flooding.
No reports.
Ballard County
- U.S. 62 has Water Over Road signs posted at the Ballard-Carlisle County Line at the edge of Lovelaceville
- Ballard County is also reporting high water along a number of highways across the county at this time with crews monitoring
Carlisle County
- KY 1820 is closed at the 1 to 3mm- signs posted
- KY 1628 is closed at the 3mm- signs posted
- KY 80 has Water Over Road signs posted in the West End Area at Arlington
McCracken County
- KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at the 2 to 3mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection- signs posted
- KY 1014/Houser Road is closed just west of the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road intersection- signs posted
- U.S. 62 has Water Over Road signs posted on Paducah’s Southside just west of the Bridge Street intersection
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.