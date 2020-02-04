Greenway Equipment, Jason Aldean fight food insecurity in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Greenway Equipment and Jason Aldean have teamed up with area food banks to help fight childhood hunger with a special fundraiser.
Greenway Representatives are visiting with the SEMO Food Bank, Arkansas Food Bank of Little Rock and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas to meet with representatives to get a more in depth perspective of how to better serve the area.
Greenway Equipment, along with the help of country singer Jason Aldean, are asking for donations which will go towards the food bank’s backpack programs.
“The kids are a huge investment for all of us,” Greenway Equipment Regional Vice President Brad Nash said. “When we have the opportunity to do business in these areas, we want to give back to the communities and the people we want to do business with.”
A John Deere Cab utility vehicle, used by Aldean, will be the winning prize for those that donate for the cause through Greenway Equipment.
"We're taking in $10 donations. With those donations, we give that money, 100 percent, right to the food bank," Nash said.
Southeast Missouri Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer Lisa Church said the money will help more than 550 students in the 25 school districts that participate in the program in Southeast Missouri.
"That means that every week these students are taking home a backpack on Friday after school," Church said. "There's enough food to help feed their entire family for the weekend."
Sikeston Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Robinson said the backpack program is important to help their students and their family with supplementing meals.
"Especially if they're struggling and they need additional food, it allows us to really meet the needs of our students and their families because it's important for them over the weekend to be able to sustain themselves and come back ready to learn," Robinson said.
Greenway Equipment Sikeston Location Manger Jeremy French said they see the need out in the communities they serve and want to help them out.
“It’s important for their development,” French said. “In our day in age, it’s heartbreaking to see the children that don’t have that food that everyone else does enjoy. To be able to provide them the opportunity is greatly important for us.”
A $10 donation is requested per ticket. Donations can be made by clicking here or at Greenway facilities in Charleston, Dexter, Malden, Poplar Bluff or Sikeston.
The SEMO Food Bank reports 59,400 people are food insecure in the southeast Missouri area. Food insecurity in children ranges from 14.1 percent in Perry County to 27 percent in Mississippi County.
Jason Aldean will draw the winning ticket during a concert at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro on February 29.
