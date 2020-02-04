Eastbound I-24 blocked by semi rollover crash in McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a semi is blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Paducah 911 Dispatch said the eastbound lanes of I-24 are blocked near the 11 mile marker.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said the crash does involve injuries. There are no details on those injuries at this time.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said this crash is just east of the Paducah Exit 11 interchange.
They estimate the road will be blocked for three hours.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at Paducah Exit 11 to return to I-24 at Reidland-Paducah Exit 16.
Drivers are asked to consider taking Exit 7 to follow U.S. 62 through Paducah to avoid traffic backups at Exit 11.
