Deputies search for missing woman with ‘memory and confusion issues’

Deputies search for missing woman with ‘memory and confusion issues’
Deputies said to please be on the lookout for Mary Jane Faulkner of Gilbertsville, Ky. (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Adams | February 4, 2020 at 4:43 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 4:43 AM

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials said there is grave concern surrounding a missing woman out of Gilbertsville, Kentucky.

According to officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Mary Jane Faulkner was last seen on Monday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Deputies said she is 5-foot 2-inches and weighs around 120 pounds.

Faulkner left Gilbertsville and headed to Paducah for a doctor’s appointment and has not been seen since.

Deputies said she has reportedly been having memory and confusion issues with early signs of dementia.

She is driving a 2018 Hyundai Tucson. (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
She is driving a 2018 Hyundai Tucson. (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

She was driving a light blue, 2018 Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone who seen or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Marshall County Central Dispatch at (270) 527-1333 or 911.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.