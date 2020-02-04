Deputies search for missing woman with ‘memory and confusion issues’

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials said there is grave concern surrounding a missing woman out of Gilbertsville, Kentucky.
According to officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Mary Jane Faulkner was last seen on Monday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.
Deputies said she is 5-foot 2-inches and weighs around 120 pounds.
Faulkner left Gilbertsville and headed to Paducah for a doctor’s appointment and has not been seen since.
Deputies said she has reportedly been having memory and confusion issues with early signs of dementia.
She was driving a light blue, 2018 Hyundai Tucson.
Anyone who seen or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Marshall County Central Dispatch at (270) 527-1333 or 911.
