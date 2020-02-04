Crews on scene of fire on S. Henderson in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a fire on South Henderson.
Firefighters battled a house fire in the 600 block of S. Henderson.
Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to a 911 call of smoke in a home on Tuesday afternoon, February 4.
They were able to get in the home and vent through the roof and windows.
Cape Girardeau Battalion Chief Brad Dillow said there was at least one adult, two kids and a dog inside when the fire happened.
He said a child alerted the adult there was smoke in the back bedroom. The adult tried to put the fire out, but it became too much to handle. The adult then called 911.
According to Dillow, no one was hurt.
Chief Dillow said there is fire, smoke and water damage throughout the home. The damage is considered moderate.
The fire is under investigation, but is not considered suspicious at this time.
