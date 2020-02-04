Colder air takes over today, bringing a chance for a wintry mix in some areas Wednesday

Rain continues across the area, and temperatures are continuing to drop. Scattered flooding could impact your travel plans this afternoon. Much colder air will take over through the second half of the day into the evening hours. Scattered showers will continue for much of the afternoon. We will see a little bit of a break overnight in the rain, but more precipitation expected through the late morning and afternoon hours on Wednesday. There is a chance for a wintry mix in our north and western counties. There could be some slick spots, but most areas will see a very low impact from any wintry precipitation. Much of the Heartland will just see a cold rain on Wednesday.