Chiefs to hold victory parade in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - As long as the weather cooperates, it’ll be a big day in Kansas City.
The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are planning a downtown parade and rally.
Head Coach Andy Reid said he’s ready for it.
“I know it’s going to be cold, but you got your juices going, everyone in the city, we’re talking over a million people, schools are closed, businesses are closed, let’s go man! Let’s enjoy it. It took us 50 years to get here, let’s go,” he said. “Let’s go and have a good time. Keep the city intact, let’s not ruin what we got, but let’s enjoy the heck out of it.”
The parade is set to start at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5.
