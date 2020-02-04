CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Mo. City Council explores idea of creating a violence task force
The City of Cape may be exploring creating a violence task force in light of the recent homicide and other shootings in the city.
In the Feb. 3, City Council meeting, the discussion of creating a violence task force came up.
The discussion is in its early stages and the council has not set a goal for the task force and has not looked for members for the force.
Several people (council members and others) spoke about the recent violence during the meeting.
