Authorities find abandoned dog on the side road in Dunklin Co.

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kennett Humane Department (KHD) is investigating after a dog was found abandoned.
On Feb. 2, the KHD received a call about an abandoned dog, with a crate and a blanket on County Rd. 405.
Before KHD could respond to the call, another passerby found the dog and brought the animal to the police department.
KHD said the dog was abandoned on a remote gravel road, with no houses or shelters close by. Authorities said the area is known for coyotes.
Anyone who recognizes the dog or the blanket is asked to call KHD at 573-888-4622. or the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office at 573-888-2424.
