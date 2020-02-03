Wyatt the dog adjusting to his forever home and new family

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Wyatt, the dog whose mouth was sealed shut with a rubber band, is now with his new owner and forever home.
Rodney Jarvis, from Herrin, officially adopted Wyatt from St. Francis CARE.
Last week, we learned Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr will not file charges to the former owners. To hear his response, click here.
