What you need to know Feb. 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Feb. 3.
We’ll have a warm start to the morning with temps ranging in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies.
Lisa Michaels says partly cloudy skies today will turn mostly cloudy by the late afternoon.
There is a very small chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon as clouds start to increase. Expect another very warm day with high temps in the 60s.
Tonight, our first system will move up from the south bringing rain and storms through Tuesday.
There may be some gusty winds, but the severe threat remains to the south of the Heartland. As a front moves through heading into Wednesday morning, temps will rapidly drop into the 30s.
Leftover rain could chance over to snow in our northern counties. A second round of rain moves in Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.
Total rainfall amounts look to be the highest in the Bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee around two to two-point-five inches. Isolated flooding will be a concern.
- The 14th Annual Polar Plunge kicked off Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Cape Girardeau County Park.
- The comeback Chiefs did it again and are Super Bowl champions.
- The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person advisory for Gary K. Cagle Jr.
- The Agriculture and Natural Resources Expo (Ag Expo), was held at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, Missouri this weekend.
A Michigan woman faces aggravated assault charges for allegedly trying to bite off the tongue of a man she was kissing.
During commercial breaks in the Super Bowl, advertisers did their best to serve up an antidote heavily spiked with fun.
