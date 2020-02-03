Warm Morning in February

Tonight, our first system will move up from the south bringing rain and storms through Tuesday. There may be some gusty winds, but the severe threat remains to the south of the Heartland. As a front moves through heading into Wednesday morning, temps will rapidly drop into the low and mid 30s. Leftover rain could chance over to snow in our northern counties. A second round of rain moves in Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts look to be the highest in the bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee around 2-2.5”. Isolated flooding will be a concern.