VIP Cinemas to open at University Mall

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - University Mall announced VIP Cinemas will open in the former AMC Theater.
It will occupy a 23,000 square foot space across from Bed Bath and Beyond. The cinemas is scheduled to be in full operation early spring.
The theater will have daily shows from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“VIP Cinemas is not only bringing the movie-going experience back to University Mall, they are offering a quality experience with an exceptional value that we know our patrons and the southern Illinois community will appreciate," said Debra Tindall, University Mall general manager.
“Namdar Realty has other leasing opportunities they are working on for new tenants at University Mall. Additionally, Namdar Realty will be making an announcement in the near future regarding plans for the anchor space currently occupied by Macy’s," she said.
VIP Cinemas is a family-owned, independent theater company with several locations throughout the country.
University Mall is owned and managed by Namdar Realty. It’s located at Route 13 East and Giant City Road.
