Valvoline: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) _ Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $73 million.
The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.
The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $607 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $580.4 million.
Valvoline expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.51 per share.
Valvoline shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.38, a decrease of almost 5% in the last 12 months.
