Suspicious person report in Mo. prompts reminder on allowing strangers into your home

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials in Perry County, Missouri responded to a call about a suspicious person on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3:18 a.m.
The caller said that a man knocked on her door and asked to be let inside to use her phone. Officials said the man told the woman that someone had been shot in the neck and was walking in front of her house.
The resident described the suspicious person as a white man in his 30s, with a scruffy beard, wearing dark colored pants and a jacket. The vehicle he was in is described as a dark colored older model sedan. Deputies said they saw no vehicle matching that description in the area as they searched for the injured subject.
“We have no evidence that anyone was in that area, injured, at that time” stated Perry County Sheriff Gary J. Schaaf. “So if there was no injured person, we have to suspect the person was just trying to talk his way into the house for nefarious purposes. The resident did the right thing in refusing entry and calling law enforcement immediately.”
The woman refused to let the person into her home and told them she would call law enforcement for them instead.
Officials said she went to retrieve her phone and a handgun for protection.
The woman told police the man was speedily leaving her home when she returned.
The woman then reported the incident to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they searched the area and found no evidence of anyone walking on the road or any of the connecting roads.
Perry County officials sent out a public safety reminder for residents saying not to let strangers asking for help into your home. They said to offer to dial 911 and report the problem for them instead.
