Shoplifting suspect leads Perryville officers on 15-mile chase

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say a shoplifting suspect led them on a 15-mile chase.
Christine Rena Price, 45, of St. Mary, was charged with stealing - 4th of subsequent stealing offense within 10 years and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only.
According to police, on February 1 at around 8:15 p.m., they were called to Dollar Tree in the Perry Plaza regarding a woman who was shoplifting.
When they arrived, they say the woman, later identified as Christine Price, left the store and was trying to leave in a minivan. The officer approached the van and tried to get Price to roll down her window and talk to him.
As the officer walked to the window, police say he saw Price trying to conceal several items between the driver’s seat and center console.
Police say she ignored several verbal commands to roll down her window, and when the officer tried to open the driver’s door, she rapidly sped up and left the parking lot. While doing so, police say the vehicle almost hit the officer who was trying to open the door.
Price left the Perry Plaza onto U.S. 61 and started going north. Officers followed and they say she failed to stop for them. She continued to lead them on a chase into Ste. Genevieve County where she went off the road to avoid running over stop spikes.
When Price reached Highway J in Ste. Genevieve County, police say she made an abrupt left-hand turn almost hitting a Perry County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. She then went south on U.S. 61 again and came to a stop at 6th Street in St. Mary’s.
According to police, Price then got out of the vehicle and ran. After a short chase, she was taken into custody.
