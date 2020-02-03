Several chances of precipitation over the next few days

Clouds will continue to increase through the second half of the day, bringing rain chances with them. Most of us will remain dry through the daylight hours. After sunset, rain and thunderstorm chances increase rapidly. Some pockets of heavy rain possible overnight and through the day on Tuesday. Tonight will be mild with steady temperatures in the 50s. Highs will happen early Tuesday and then fall through the afternoon hours. There is a chance for some wintry precipitation late Tuesday into Wednesday for our most northern counties. Amounts look light at this time, with much of the Heartland seeing a cold rain on Wednesday.