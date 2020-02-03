Saint Francis and United continue to work in ‘good faith negotiations’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Negotiations are ongoing between Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare.
According to a spokesperson for Saint Francis, they continue to work in good faith negotiations with United.
On Friday, January 31, Saint Francis met the negotiation deadline and sent a counter proposal to United.
A Saint Francis spokesperson said United will have three weeks to respond.
These negotiations come after Saint Francis Healthcare System officials held a press conference on changes in negotiations with UnitedHealthcare system.
Starting March 5, Saint Francis Medical Center will be out-of-network with United if they are unable to reach an agreement.
Saint Francis said it is committed to pursuing an agreement that is fair and consistent. Officials also said they want to protect in-network access for the communities they serve.
For up-to-date information, Saint Francis asks patients to contact the patient information line at 573-331-5217 or visit KeepUsIn.com.
