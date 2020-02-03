Portion of northbound I-55 in Scott County closed due to crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are working to reopen a portion of Interstate 55 in Scott County after a crash on Monday, Feb. 3.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said a crash occurred involving an overturned tractor trailer and one other vehicle.
This is in Scott County near the 81.8 mile marker. The crash happened at 11:53 p.m.
Officials said 25-year-old Demarques F. Thompson of Mississippi was headed north in a 2014 freightliner. At the same time 61-year-old Jozell T. James of Cape Girardeau was driving north in a 2020 Dodge Ram.
Thompson ran off the road and overturned. Officials said then James’ Dodge struck Thompson’s freightliner.
Thompson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
As of 5:54 a.m. the road was still closed north of Benton.
Scott City Fire Department officials said they responded to the incident with N.B.C Fire Protection District. They said the crash involved driver entrapment and fire.
When they got to the scene fire officials helped put out the flames.
Additional departments including Scott County Rural and Oran were requested by NBC command for additional water supply.
SCFD was on-scene for more than five hours.
Crews are working to open one lane of traffic to drivers as they clean up debris.
Traffic has been diverted on to Highway 77 and Highway 61 for the last several hours.
Officials said drivers can expect to be delayed as the clean up process continues.
