Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in St. Francois Co., Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was killed in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash in St. Francois County, Missouri on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said 23-year-old Zachary L. Breakfield was heading south on Route D in a 2006 Dodge 1500.
Another, unknown vehicle was heading north on the road, according to officials.
Around 9:55 p.m., 36-year-old Lee E. Lett, ran into the road and was hit by the unknown vehicle.
The unknown driver left the scene. After the initial strike, Breakfield’s vehicle also hit Lett.
Lett was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.