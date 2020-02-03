Paducah police need public’s help in identifying a woman who may have information in an identity theft investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police need the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have information in an identity theft investigation.
On Jan. 29, a Metropolis, Il, woman told officers that officers had used her information to open a credit account at Sam’s Club and to open a Verizon wireless account at the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. 60 in Paducah.
Detectives believe that the woman in the photo below may have information on the investigation.
The woman may have arrived and left the store in a white van.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411).
