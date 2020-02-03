Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SUPER BOWL-KEY
Big play: Hill gets behind D and triggers a KC comeback
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — After being clogged up all game by a defense that doesn't allow big plays, Patrick Mahomes finally found his opening. Somehow, receiver Tyreek Hill slipped behind the entire San Francisco secondary. Mahomes heaved it his way. Kansas City gained 44 yards on the play and the comeback was on. The Mahomes-to-Hill connection led to the first of three fourth-quarter touchdowns in Kansas City's come-from-behind 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl. This marked Kansas City's third straight double-digit comeback in the playoffs. It brought the Lombardi Trophy back to KC for the first time since 1970.
Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win NFL title with late surge
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. They scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt. Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead to stay with 2:44 to go.
Driver in Kansas crash that killed 5 pleads no contest
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 59-year-old truck driver from Colorado has pleaded no contest to five counts of vehicular homicide for causing a wreck on the Kansas Turnpike that killed five people. Kenny Ford, of Greeley, Colorado, pleaded Friday to the misdemeanor charges without an agreement on his potential sentences. Investigators say Ford failed to stop at a traffic backup on Interstate 70 on July 11, 2017, and hit three vehicles. The drivers and passengers in those vehicles were killed. Two were from Illinois and three were from Kansas. Ford will be sentenced March 20.
3 meetings set on routes for proposed Mid-States Corridor
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (AP) — A proposed four-lane highway that would improve southwestern Indiana's connection to Interstate 69 is set for three public meetings on the project’s proposed routes. The (Jasper) Herald reports that the route options being studied by an Evansville company will be presented during February’s meetings on the Mid-States Corridor, a limited-access highway that would run north from the Ohio River city of Rockport through parts of southwestern Indiana before linking with I-69. The Indiana Department of Transportation is working with the development authority on an environmental impact statement that's required for construction projects that will include federal funding.
The Latest: Trump fumbles tweet congratulating Chiefs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump fumbled his congratulatory tweet following the Super Bowl. On the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the Chiefs. He added that they “represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well.” The Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri, where they play their games. The president’s tweet was quickly deleted and later replaced with a new message: “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”
Kansas congressman trailed GOP rival in cash at 2020's start
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Freshman U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins began this year with $190,000 less cash in his campaign fund than GOP primary rival and State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, finance records show. Watkins raised more money than LaTurner during the last three months of 2019 because he received funds from a Republican fundraising committee and took in three times as much money from political action committees. LaTurner began the year with nearly $591,000 in cash for his House campaign after raising about $102,000 in contributions during 2019's last quarter. Watkins had nearly $401,000 in cash after raising almost $128,000 in the last quarter of 2019.
Untouched native prairie draws visitors, preserves history
WAMEGO, Kan. (AP) — An expanse of untouched native prairie grass has been transformed into a destination for those who want to walk across the tallgrass that greeted settlers. The Manhattan Mercury reports that Mount Mitchell Prairie Guards hope to preserve, protect and promote this area a few miles south of Wamego and east of a bend in the Kansas River as one of the few places left in the world to walk through untouched native prairie grass. They hope to one day see recognized with a dedicated interpretive center and expanded walking trails.
Kaepernick's Super Bowl close call has lasting impact on NFL
MIAMI (AP) — One play. Five yards. A flag that wasn't thrown. Seven years ago at the Super Bowl, that was all that separated the San Francisco 49ers from a world championship. The San Francisco quarterback that day was Colin Kaepernick. Things have never been the same since, either for him or for the NFL. The 49ers made it back to the Super Bowl this week without Kaepernick. Still, the quarterback has brought the league to a point of reckoning. He has forced it to deal with social issues that long went ignored. The NFL is devoting millions of dollars to community programs. But the irony is that while the league is addressing Kapernick's call for social justice, Kaepernick himself still cannot get work in the league.