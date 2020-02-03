Ill. reports nearly $40 million in recreational pot sales for Jan.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The first month of adult-use cannabis sales in Illinois has netted millions of dollars.
According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR), January adult-use cannabis sales totaled $39,247,840.83.
Dispensaries across the state sold 972,045 items during the 31-day period.
Sales to Illinois residents totaled $30,611,632.22, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8,636,208.61.
On the first day of sales for legal recreational marijuana, hundreds of people lined-up outside of dispensaries to be the first to make their purchases.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Illinois adult residents can legally possess 30 grams of cannabis flower, five grams of cannabis oil or 500 milligrams of THC in cannabis-infused products.
Also in January, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) released applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses.
Applications will be accepted on Friday, Feb. 14 through 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16. The applications are available on the Department’s website here.
