Nell Holcomb School District asking for support for Proposition Hawks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you live in the Nell Holcomb School District, officials hope you’ll be ready to pay a little more.
Nell Holcomb Superintendent Bleu Deckerd said that’s why they want voters to support Proposition Hawks on the April ballot to help his school.
“We’ve seen a large decrease in funding from the state and federal levels,” he said.
If the tax doesn’t pass, they will have to make changes.
“We’re looking at making cuts whether that’s going to be transportation, safety and personnel,” he said.
Deckerd said with this tax, voters could see an increase of 47 cents per $100 on residential, personal, agricultural and commercial taxes.
“If you have a 150,000-dollar house, you’re looking at about 11 dollars more on your taxes," he explained.
Deckerd said the tax will impact around 1,200 households. It will be used to provide more security, get two new buses and instructional materials.
“If you would have asked me 17 years ago if we would have needed a law enforcement officer in our schools, I wouldn’t have been sure about that,” he said.
School resource officer Heather Vangennip said times have changed.
“When we all went to school, we didn’t have to worry about that all our doors were open on the schools and we didn’t really have security cameras,” she said.
Vangennip said they need new locks on the main doors, and more cameras.
“If something’s going on inside the school and I use my key, and it’s not functioning properly you know that seconds it takes me to get to whatever situation,” Vangennip said.
Deckered said without the tax, the children will be impacted.
“You will see our class sizes get larger, and you’re going to less teachers here and ultimately you going to lose that small community feel school,” he said.
A open house meeting will be held on February 11 and March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Nell Holcomb library to discuss the tax.
