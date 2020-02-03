Early morning truck fire under investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to an early morning vehicle fire on Monday, Feb. 3.
A fire sparked in a pick-up truck parked in front of a home at 14 N. Ellis St. around 6:45 a.m.
Crews quickly doused the flames.
According Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis, the owner believed that someone intentionally set the truck on fire.
Due to the possible suspicious nature of the incident, police were called to assist in the case.
Cape Girardeau Police said the fire is under investigation.
