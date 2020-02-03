Date set for 2020 Ride for the Wall stop in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The annual “Run for the Wall” motorcycle ride will stop in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Tuesday, May 19.
Approximately 500 motorcyclists will stop in Mt. Vernon to re-fuel and to sit down for a donated luncheon.
The bikers will exit off of Interstate 57, refuel at local gas stations and proceed down Broadway to the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport.
At the airport, the bikers will receive a a free fried chicken lunch.
In the past, several businesses and restaurants have donated to the this luncheon.
Monetary donations are being collected to help riders pay for the cost of fuel.
The motorcyclists are traveling from Monterrey, California to Washington, D.C. for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.
The ride ends at the Vietnam Memorial.
The Run for the Wall ride honors P.O.W., M.I.A., veterans and active military.
Mt. Vernon is the group’s only stop in Illinois.
This is the 32nd year the Run for the Wall has stopped in Mt. Vernon.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.