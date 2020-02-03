City of Paducah responds to “IT security incident”

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - City officials in Paducah released information on a security incident.
The incident involved the targeting of information technology systems by an unknown third party.
City officials said they are addressing the incident with the highest priority and working with outside experts to responsibly and securely restore full IT operations.
Officials said they learned of an unauthorized intrusion into the IT systems on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The intrusion disrupted access to multiple computer servers, according to officials.
“We apologize for any inconvenience or delays caused to our citizens as our team works around the clock to address this matter," City Manager Jim Arndt said. "We are proceeding deliberately and thoughtfully as we work to ensure the security of the city’s technology and to protect the interests of our community. We are prioritizing security over speed. We want to fully understand what happened and how to implement additional security safeguards to prevent any future incidents.”
When city officials learned of the incident they responded with the help of independent IT security and computer forensic specialists.
They said the city is working with area and federal law enforcement. The city is also are receiving assistance from their insurance provider.
Potentially affected servers have been taken offline and several internal systems will be temporarily unavailable, according to officials with the city.
Primary public safety systems were not affected. Officials said Police and Fire services (including 911 dispatch) have continued operating without disruption.
City officials said they do not have evidence that information was misused as a result of the incident.
They said they are are committed to conducting a complete forensic investigation and taking all appropriate actions in response to our findings.
Updates will be placed in the news section of the City’s website.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.