Church, home break-ins under investigation in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A number of break-ins is under investigation in Perry County, Illinois.
According to Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis, there have been an increase of break-ins in January 2020.
A couple of rural homes and one church were broken into.
The crimes took place at night and during the day.
The locations of the break-ins have not been released at this time.
Sheriff Bareis said is not certain if these cases are connected.
Residents are being urged to lock their homes and vehicles, to use updated security and to report anything suspicious.
Anyone with information about the break-ins or any suspicious activity is asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 618-357-5212.
