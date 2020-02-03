Century-old woman speaks on hundredth day of school

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s that time of the year when schools around the Heartland celebrate the hundredth day of school.
Woodland Elementary invited one woman with many years of memories, 100 to be exact.
Mildred Shell shared her stories about what it was like growing up. She said so much has changed since she was a kid.
“The difference, no electricity, anything like that no phones other than one on the wall at home. You can’t describe how it was then to what it is now,” Shell said.
Shell still drives herself around and lives on her own.
She said the one piece of advice she has for these students is to listen to your teachers.
