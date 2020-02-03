Carbondale NAACP grant to help encourage 2020 Census participation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A grant for the Carbondale Branch NAACP will go to help encourage participation in the 2020 United States Census.
This is in collaboration with the Alexander/Pulaski County Branch NAACP.
According to Communications and Technology Coordinator Sheridan A. Johnson, the supplemental grant was awarded from the Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA). It will support the branches’ efforts to educate, inform and encourage Hard to Count populations and communities to participate in the census.
The Branch preciously received funding from the office of the Illinois Secretary of State (SOS) for community outreach in Jackson, Perry, Williamson, Alexander, Saline and Pulaski counties.
This additional funding will help expand efforts to reach these groups in Union and Massac Counties. It will also support “Census Sundays” in faith communities located in all counties.
According to Alexander-Pulaski Branch NAACP/SOS Program Coordinator Lynne Chambers, Illinois was dramatically under counted in the 2010 census.
This cost the state billions of dollars. Carl Flowers, Carbondale Branch NAACP /SOS Project Director, said research from the SOS office shows that Illinois could lose two congressional seats and possible funding for programs like Head Start, public housing, veterans services, free and reduced lunch programs, police and fire services as well as funds for hospitals and road projects.
People can complete Census surveys online, by mail or by phone. They are required by law.
Flowers said the Project is working with Carbondale and other area communities in planning a major kickoff to get everyone “excited about the 2020 census, as the goal is to Make 618 Count.”
For more information, visit www.illinoiscensus2020.com and follow Count Me in 2020 Census on Facebook and Instagram.
